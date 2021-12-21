Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Silverwood hoping Joe Root’s ‘honest chats’ will help England move forward

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:03 pm
Chris Silverwood (right) revealed Joe Root (left) had some “honest” words with his team (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Chris Silverwood (right) revealed Joe Root (left) had some “honest” words with his team (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Head coach Chris Silverwood has revealed captain Joe Root delivered a few home truths in the dressing room after England’s latest Ashes disappointment.

The tourists are 2-0 down after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, meaning they need a barely credible hat-trick of victories if they are to get their hands on the urn.

Root expressed his frustrations when he spoke after the latest 275-run defeat, bemoaning his bowlers for bowling too short and the batting group for failing to make competitive totals.

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Second Test – Day Five – Adelaide Oval
Joe Root cut a frustrated figure after the loss in Adelaide (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The inquest continued after Root’s media commitments were complete too, with Silverwood lifting the lid on the stark conversations that the skipper led on Monday night.

“What you saw was what we got in the dressing room after,” he said. “We had a really good talk, which was needed.

“There were a few things thrown out there. There were some honest chats, which was great. It was good and it was healthy, we had a really good talk which was needed. We will move forward.

“I think there are some lessons to be learned – he is right. We have to learn quickly. We have to be better – it’s a simple as that.”

The statistics make for grim reading in the England camp, beyond the broader concern of the series scoreline. Australia have the top three run-scorers, the top five individual innings and the top three wicket-takers, leaving their opponents in the shade.

Silverwood acknowledged the uncomfortable truth that the best role models for his players were their opposite numbers in the Baggy Green caps.

“Australia have showed us how to play in their conditions,” he said.

“We have to take those lessons into the next game and make sure we learn from them. Look at how they played in their conditions, what we can learn from it and how we can move forward.”

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Second Test – Day Four – Adelaide Oval
Mark Wood looks set to come into the England attack in Melbourne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England travelled from Adelaide to Melbourne on Tuesday, and will consider squad options once training resumes at the cavernous MCG.

Fast bowler Mark Wood is a virtual certainty to come into an attack that missed his searing speed, while any of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence could come into consideration to stiffen a batting order that has yet to get going.

Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope would appear most vulnerable following signs of fight from Rory Burns and Jos Buttler last time out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]