Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fulham report racist abuse of Neeskens Kebano to police

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:45 pm
Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano was racially abused online after defeat to Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano was racially abused online after defeat to Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham have reported racist messages on social media towards winger Neeskens Kebano to the police.

Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.

The 29-year-old shared screenshots of messages on his Instagram story and said: “Don’t worry guys, I am fine, I just wanted to expose the guy, things like that don’t affect me at all.

“I know who are the real ones.”

The Championship club confirmed on Tuesday that the matter has been referred to the Metropolitan Police.

“Fulham Football Club is disappointed to learn that one of our players was the recipient of deplorable racist abuse on social media last night, following our match against Sheffield United,” they said in a statement on their official website.

“We stand firmly with him and will be working with him to provide all the support he needs. In the meantime, we will also refer the matter to the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that it is dealt with appropriately.

“We will support all of our players who are subjected to any form of abuse and discrimination.

“Fulham is an open and inclusive club and does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any form.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]