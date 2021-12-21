Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Just another game’, insists Malky Mackay as Ross County take on St Johnstone

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 3:31 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is gearing up for St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay is attaching no added significance to the bottom-of-the-table clash with St Johnstone in Perth.

The Staggies travel to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night having found some form and overtaken Callum Davidson’s side in recent weeks.

The Highland outfit are one point clear of Saints after 18 cinch Premiership fixtures and Mackay sees it as just another opportunity for three points.

He said: “I don’t look at it in any different way to any other game.

“We approach the St Johnstone game looking at them purely as a team, how they are playing at the moment, what their squad is going to look like and how we are going to play against each other.

“I know we are going to play a team who won both cup competitions last year and who have the same manager, who is a good manager. So we go to Perth knowing it is going to be tough game.

“It is not any different to approaching any other game that we play.”

Mackay began his league tenure as County boss with a goalless draw against St Johnstone on the opening day of the campaign in Dingwall but will take nothing from that experience.

“We will really discard that altogether,” said Mackay, who revealed midfielder Harry Paton is “touch and go” with a calf problem.

“We will look very different. It was my first game in charge here in terms of the league and the team looks completely different now to it did then.

“Callum has got a different look to part of his team so really nothing (to take from that game).

“Both of us will look on the last three or four weeks of form, who we are playing, how are we playing and the squads we have got at the moment so that game will not really come into it.”

