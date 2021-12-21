Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Callum Davidson reveals frustration at losing more players to Covid rules

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 4:07 pm
Callum Davidson has lost more players to self-isolation rules (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits he has no way of preventing more Covid-19 disruption after losing another two players to self-isolation rules ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen were already missing due to household infections and another two unnamed players have been hit by the same blow.

Davidson said: “We are going to be missing four players with the Covid rules and regulations. It’s really out of our control. I can ask the players to be as safe as they can be, but players’ wives work, people live with families.

“I’m not sure how to keep them safe and everybody available. They are testing every day now so it’s a really hard one for myself. I find it really frustrating.

“Hopefully that’s the last of it, but I don’t really believe, with the surge of cases down in England, that it’s going to stop.

“The only thing I can think of doing is putting my players in a hotel for 14 days in a bubble.

“I wouldn’t do that to families in the situation we are in. It’s the only logical thing I can see, but then you are asking to go away from their families over Christmas so I don’t think it’s a viable option. The players might get Covid in the hotel getting served food or something. There really isn’t an answer.”

Saints have lost six consecutive matches and fell a point adrift of County at the foot of the table on Saturday when they suffered a 2-0 defeat by Motherwell.

Saints only had one shot on target and Davidson admitted after the game confidence was an issue.

The former Scotland international is demanding total commitment to get performances back up to their usual standards.

“If you play with an energy and enthusiasm then that brings confidence,” he said.

“I have been here myself and when you get nervous you get a bit heavy-legged and static and for me it’s just about reacting to things and sticking together.

“If we can get that first goal and that first win again then I think he will be on the right path again.

“I know I am missing a few, but I’ve got a few players back in the fold and I’ve got (Jacob) Butterfield and Viv Solomon-Otabor up to speed after their free transfers.”

Murray Davidson is among those back in contention.

“He was struggling before he got injured, he will play through anything for you, but he probably shouldn’t have played,” Davidson said. “But he is back to 98 per cent fit and he is a big player for us.”

Davidson is also looking forward to introducing Irish defender Dan Cleary in January after setting up his signing on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Dundalk.

“He has been in training for a couple of days, getting used to the players,” Davidson said. “We are quite excited at that one.

“It’s probably a position where we need to get that consistency. We have a couple of players out of contract as well so it’s important we get someone through the door.

“He is 26, he has played a lot of games in Ireland, a lot of games in Europe, started his career in England.”

