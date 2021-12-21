Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank says Bees postponements ‘helped massively’ as Covid circuit breaker

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 5:15 pm
Thomas Frank’s side face Chelsea on Wednesday night (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank’s side face Chelsea on Wednesday night (John Walton/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes the two matches his side had postponed actually provided the Covid-19 circuit breaker that he called for last week.

Frank was the first Premier League boss to propose a break in the fixtures in order for clubs to deal with potential outbreaks.

But in a meeting on Monday, Premier League clubs decided there should be no suspension over the festive season.

However, Brentford’s matches against Manchester United and Southampton were called off due to the virus while Chelsea, Wednesday night’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, had to play on despite requesting a postponement against Wolves on Sunday.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel now faces having to turn to a host of academy products to plug the gap left by his Covid absentees.

But Frank believes his squad is now in a good place, saying: “We’ll put 11 players out, that’s for sure.

“It was a good thing to postpone the round; six games were postponed and clearly Thomas Tuchel was quite unhappy with their game going on so it could have been seven.

“But if we focus on ourselves, it helped us massively to break the circuit of transmission of the virus.

“So from six or seven cases on Thursday, to Saturday we only had one, zero on Monday and zero today. So we are definitely in a fine place.”

Frank says he was not surprised that the decision was taken to carry on playing despite the rise in cases.

“No, because what I suggested was just one round, to break that circuit, clean the training ground, limit the contact between players and staff,” he added.

“I think we all want to carry on the with football.”

Brentford reached the semi-finals of the League Cup last year and Frank, who should have striker Ivan Toney back after his bout of Covid, wants another crack.

“From the beginning of this season we wanted progress as far as possible,” he said.

“Really, we want to go all the way. It’s one game at a time and the next game is against the European winners. We had a fantastic game against them two months ago.

“It’s already a statement that we are in the quarter-finals. We’d never made the semi-finals until last year. Can we do that one more time? That would be a massive statement.

“I can say we’ll put a full team out there. I don’t know what Chelsea will do.

“We proved in all our games so far this season that we can compete. I think a quarter-final, against Chelsea, a local derby under the lights, it’s Christmas – maybe a little Christmas miracle, what’s not to like?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]