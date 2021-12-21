Shaun Maloney set to take charge of Hibernian for first time against Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shaun Maloney makes his dugout debut as Hibernian manager for Aberdeen’s visit in the cinch Premiership.

Hibs are without Kyle Magennis, who is still troubled by a groin problem.

Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Ross McCrorie is suspended for Aberdeen’s trip to Easter Road.

The Dons defender has gone over the disciplinary points threshold.

Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy are working their way back into contention as is Calvin Ramsey, while Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.