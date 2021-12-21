Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen miss out as St Johnstone take on Ross County By Press Association December 21, 2021, 7:23 pm Chris Kane is among St Johnstone’s absentees (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone will be without at least four players to self-isolation rules when they host Ross County. Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen were already missing because of household contacts and two unnamed players were ruled out early in the week. Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season but Murray Davidson is in contention to start following a lay-off. Ross County’s Harry Paton is a doubt for the trip to Perth. The midfielder is nursing a calf knock which kept him out of the game against Livingston at the weekend. County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay urges Ross County to ignore league positions ahead of St Johnstone match Harry Clarke says Ross County are hot on chase of teams above them ANALYSIS: Ross County building foundations for success in 2022 Callum Davidson reveals frustration at losing more players to Covid rules