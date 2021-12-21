Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen miss out as St Johnstone take on Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone will be without at least four players to self-isolation rules when they host Ross County.

Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen were already missing because of household contacts and two unnamed players were ruled out early in the week.

Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season but Murray Davidson is in contention to start following a lay-off.

Ross County’s Harry Paton is a doubt for the trip to Perth.

The midfielder is nursing a calf knock which kept him out of the game against Livingston at the weekend.

County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury.