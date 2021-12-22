Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2010: David Bernstein appointed FA chairman

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 6:01 am
David Bernstein was named the new chairman of the Football Association seven years ago today (Nick Potts/PA)
David Bernstein was named the new chairman of the Football Association seven years ago today (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein was appointed as the new chairman of the Football Association on this day in 2010.

The 67-year-old won a unanimous vote by the FA board to become the permanent successor to Lord Triesman, before the FA Council approved the vote and endorsed his appointment.

Although former FA and Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein had been the initial favourite to secure the post, Bernstein was recommended to the FA board by a nominations committee led by Bolton chairman Phil Gartside.

Lord Triesman
Lord Triesman was Bernstein’s predecessor (Sang Tan/PA)

“It is a great honour to be addressing you as the new chairman of the Football Association,” said Bernstein upon taking the job.

“Over the past few weeks I have been doing a lot of listening. I have met many people representing all areas of football in this country to hear their thoughts and ideas on the current issues facing the game. Their input has been invaluable.

“It has confirmed my view that the Football Association is an outstanding organisation with talented, committed people doing a huge amount of great work of which we should be justifiably proud.

David Dein
Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein had been favourite for the role (Nick Potts/PA)

“By bringing stability to the top of our organisation, I hope to create an environment within which all the positive work that we do is better understood and appreciated.”

During Bernstein’s nine years at Manchester City, five of which were spent as chairman, the club returned to the Premier League. He resigned in 2003 after a boardroom battle with then-manager Kevin Keegan.

Since then, Bernstein, a chartered accountant by trade, worked as a director of Wembley Stadium and had been chairman since 2008. He is now chairman of the British Red Cross.

