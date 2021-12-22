Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 7:15 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 7:23 am
Nathan Patterson is a target for Everton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
What the papers say

Everton will try to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson for the third time in January, according to the Daily Mail. It is understood the club may need to offer up a figure approaching £10million to have a shot at success of securing Patterson, who is under contract at the Scottish club until 2024.

The same paper writes Real Madrid are watching Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as he makes a comeback from a bout of injuries. It is understood a previously reported link to Aston Villa is now redundant.

Chelsea v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a number of potential destinations (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are front of the pack to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to the Sun. But the 22-year-old has also been linked with potential moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are also chasing former Manchester United star Deji Sotona after a deal fell through during the last transfer period.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England Training – St George’s Park – Tuesday November 9th
Sam Johnstone is wanted by West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Johnstone: The Telegraph marks the England goalkeeper as one of the “sought-after” free transfers of next summer and place West Ham at the front of the queue.

Christian Eriksen: The Mirror reports a return to the Premier League is a likely outcome for the player who collapsed on the field during his Euro 2020 opener.

