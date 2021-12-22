Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Seamer-friendly green wicket expected for Melbourne Ashes Test

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 7:23 am
Seamer-friendly green wicket expected for Melbourne Ashes Test

England can expect a green wicket with help for the seamers at the Boxing Day Ashes Test, according to MCG pitch curator Matthew Page.

The tourists have misread conditions in each of the first two games, leaving Stuart Broad out on a Gabba surface that would have suited him then leaving Jack Leach out on an Adelaide Oval track that suited spin.

The man in charge of preparing that pitch, Damian Hough, even advised England to pick a spinner only for his words to fall on deaf ears.

Page is not interested in getting involved in matters of selection but was happy to predict a pitch that encourages movement for the pace bowlers. When England last visited Melbourne in 2017/18 Sir Alastair Cook sealed a draw with an epic double century, but a similarly sluggish track does not look to be on the cards.

“From four years ago we’ve come a long way, we’ve been looking to improve the quality of the pitches,” said Page.

“We’re leaving a lot more grass on them. There’s a lot more seam movement in the pitches as a result of the grass being left on.

“There will be seam movement up for the quick guys. We rely on that seam movement early, there will be a little bit of spin but it won’t be massive I wouldn’t have thought.

“Australia and England will play whoever they think is going to take 20 wickets. I’m not inside their camp so it’s very hard for me to make a comment on who they should pick.”

A Boxing Day crowd of around 70,000 is expected at the MCG – down on the record numbers of years gone by but one of the biggest attendances for any event in Australia since the onset of Covid.

“Given the sales to date, we’re expecting 70,000,” Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox said.

“The numbers show that people will be willing to come and if we get 70,000, that’s a pretty significant result in this environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal