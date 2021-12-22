Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter break after Boxing Day ‘probably preference for most teams’ – Hearts boss

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 1:35 pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is keen to get clarity on the festive fixture schedule (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is keen to get clarity on the festive fixture schedule (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes playing the Boxing Day fixtures behind closed doors and then starting the winter break immediately after that may be the most favourable option among cinch Premiership clubs.

The Scottish Professional Football League board has been in discussions with clubs and relevant stakeholders aimed at finding a satisfactory solution after the Scottish Government imposed a limit of 500 spectators on upcoming sporting events for up to three weeks from Boxing Day, in a bid to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Ten out of 12 top-flight clubs are hopeful of bringing the top flight’s winter break forward and postponing the post-Christmas fixtures to allow supporters to attend at a later date, although there are several logistical issues to deal with in this regard. A statement from Motherwell indicated a decision would be taken by the SPFL on Wednesday.

One option being explored is to play the Boxing Day fixtures as normal, then postpone the other two matchdays that were scheduled before the winter break.

Neilson – who has been preparing his team to face Ross County on Sunday – reckons this would help ease the fixture rescheduling issue while also potentially allowing supporters to attend two of the three games currently in question.

“For me, football is about the fans,” he said. “We have to get them in as much as we can.

“In relation to this weekend, the decision has come so quickly. I understand the dynamics of trying to find dates to fit the games in, so it’s a big decision to make. The sooner we get a decision the better, so we can plan.

“(If) the games go ahead on Boxing Day and then we bring the winter break forward, I think that would probably be the preference for most teams because it allows us to get the fans back in for two of the games.”

Neilson also confirmed that Hearts are on the verge of cancelling plans to go on a warm-weather training trip to Spain during the January break.

He said: “We haven’t made a full decision on it but it looks very unlikely we’ll go. With everything going on in society, we have to be respectful of that. We could go, we have permission to go but we’ve made a decision that we’re not going to go. That just needs to get clarified.”

Livingston manager David Martindale called for player welfare as well as fan concerns to be taken into account regarding the decision over whether to proceed with the three post-Christmas fixtures.

Martindale told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Livingston were “100 per cent” looking for games to be postponed.

He said: “I think it should come down to the clubs but ultimately we’ve got commercial contracts and there’s commercial obligations so I imagine there’s a lot more stakeholders than just the football clubs that are going to be able to make this decision.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of my players, I spoke to players at other clubs and everybody is kind of of the same opinion that they would rather not play the fixture than play it in front of 500 fans, but that’s just looking at it from a fan point of view.

“You’ve also got to look at it from a player welfare point of view and stopping the spread of Omicron.”

Hearts, St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United confirmed on Wednesday that they backed plans for an accelerated winter break after Celtic, Hibernian and Motherwell gave their public backing to the idea on Tuesday.

The Premiership is due to shut down for three weeks following the clash between Hibernian and Hearts on January 3, with top-flight teams returning to Scottish Cup action in the fourth weekend of the year.

Talks on an accelerated winter break would have to include broadcaster Sky Sports, while the SPFL needs to find wriggle room in an already-crowded fixture schedule if the festive games are postponed.

However, Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows claimed that Sky’s input was not pivotal.

“We have games on Sky that are regularly postponed,” Burrows told BBC Radio Scotland.

“Clubs need to recognise Sky’s role in this. My understanding is that the Sky contract is for x number of games that they get to pick based on the parameters that exist within the contract. But there isn’t anything that says x games have to be played on x date.”

With some clubs undergoing significant Covid-related disruption to their playing squads, postponements of some festive games might be taken out of the SPFL’s hands.

Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Minister for Health and Social Care, told Sky Sports the restrictions would be under “regular review” and that the Scottish Government “won’t keep them in place for a minute more than they have to be”.

