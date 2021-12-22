Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Pressley misses out for AFC Wimbledon with hamstring problem

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 1:49 pm
Aaron Pressley (bottom) is out for AFC Wimbledon with an injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Aaron Pressley (bottom) is out for AFC Wimbledon with an injury (Steven Paston/PA)

AFC Wimbledon will be without forward Aaron Pressley for the visit of Charlton in Sky Bet League One.

The Scot is expected to be out for a number of weeks after suffering a hamstring injury although the club are still to learn the full extent of the damage.

Daniel Csoka could return after missing the draw at Wycombe earlier this month through illness.

The defender has had an extra few days to recover after last weekend’s clash against Portsmouth was postponed.

Charlton are planning as if the match goes ahead despite recording additional positive Covid-19 cases this week.

The Addicks did play last Saturday, losing 1-0 at Plymouth, despite the coronavirus-related absences of Conor Washington, Akin Famewo and Josh Davison.

Those players remain in isolation and there have since been more unnamed positive tests.

Ryan Inniss is back in contention having appeared as a substitute at Home Park but Jake Forster-Caskey is a long-term casualty.

