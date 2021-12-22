Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson suggests Hearts closing in on Nathaniel Atkinson deal

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 3:21 pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to get his January transfer business done early. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson has hinted that Hearts are closing in on the signing of Australian right-back Nathaniel Atkinson.

It has been reported that the Tynecastle club have already agreed a deal to bring in the 22-year-old from Melbourne City at the start of January.

When asked about Atkinson, manager Neilson remained tight-lipped but did nothing to quell suggestions that the player was on his way to Edinburgh.

“I said previously we were going to strengthen in certain areas,” he said. “It’s an area we’re looking at but I’m not going to speak about him because it’s something that’s in the process of happening at the moment. We have to be respectful of other teams’ players.”

Neilson is not expecting a particularly busy January transfer window but is keen to get any business done swiftly.

He said: “Like any club, you want to bring players in as early as you can. You don’t want to be sitting on the last day of January trying to bring in two or three players.

“We know what we need to get in and we want to get it done early to prepare for the games at the middle to end of January.”

Neilson believes Hearts’ form in the first half of the season is likely to lead to interest in several of his players.

“I think there will be interest in a number of our players,” he said. “We’ve got a few guys coming out of contract and a few who are in contract and playing very well so I would expect some sort of offer for three or four of our players.”

Neilson will be hoping he does not have to go into the market for a new left-sided defender, with Stephen Kingsley currently awaiting results of a scan on the injury that forced him off against Dundee last Saturday.

The manager said: “I’m not sure he’ll make it for Sunday (against Ross County) but I don’t expect him to be out long term.”

