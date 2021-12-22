Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James Ward-Prowse sights set on World Cup spot after Euro 2020 disappointment

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 5:35 pm
Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse has his sights set on the 2022 World Cup finals (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse has his sights set on the 2022 World Cup finals (Joe Giddens/PA)

James Ward-Prowse will head into 2022 with his sights set firmly on both the World Cup finals and David Beckham’s Premier League free-kick record.

The Southampton skipper suffered the heartache of missing out on the England squad for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020 after being named among a 26-man provisional party, and watched from his armchair as Gareth Southgate’s men fell just short of glory.

However, that pain is fuelling the 27-year-old’s drive to ensure that he is on the plane to Qatar when the world’s best teams get together next year.

James Ward-Prowse in action for England against Andorra
James Ward-Prowse in action for England against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Ward-Prowse told the PA news agency: “Of course I had the disappointment from the summer, but to see them be so successful and the way they handled themselves is a big inspiration to me to be back in amongst that group and hopefully be successful as well.

“You have setbacks in your career, you have challenges. Some go your way and some don’t and you have to be resilient and maintain that belief in yourself that you can be playing at that level.

“Going away from that camp gave me that hunger and desire to be back there soon. To be sat at home watching them be successful on the one hand was difficult, but equally, it was really good.

“It was a tough time, but I need to be doing my talking on the pitch at Southampton and give myself that platform to get back into the squad.”

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) with James Ward-Prowse during a training session at St George’s Park
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) with James Ward-Prowse during a training session at St George’s Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southgate is well aware of what Ward-Prowse can bring to the mix having appointed him as captain during his time in charge of England’s Under-21s, and while the midfielder is conscious of that, he knows he can take nothing for granted as he attempts to add to his nine senior caps.

Speaking on behalf of Virgin Media, he said: “I never rely on that because ultimately if somebody is playing better than me, they deserve to be in the squad.

“It helps that I know him so well, I know how he works and how he operates and I enjoy playing under him.

“It’s a case of finding that level here and getting back in that squad as soon as I can.”

If World Cup dreams provide one focus for Ward-Prowse, another will be his blossoming reputation as a Premier League dead-ball specialist.

His goal in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on December 15 was his 11th direct from a free-kick, a Premier League record bettered only by Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry on 12 and former England captain David Beckham with 18, and he has high hopes of reeling in a man he idolised as a young player.

Asked if he could catch Beckham, he said: “We don’t get too many opportunities in games, so when those come along, it’s a big moment.

“Hopefully I can reach that or surpass him, that would be incredible. I’ve got a bit of time, but we’ll see.

“When I was younger, I just felt really confident with free-kicks. I wanted to be like Beckham, I wanted to be like [Steven] Gerrard and score the worldies from a dead ball.

“Starting out when I was a kid, I always liked taking free-kicks and now you’re going up towards the top where the greats are, so of course it’s a nice feeling to have.

“But I’m not satisfied yet. There are still a few more to get and I hopefully can reach the top level on that.”

#James Ward Prowse was speaking on behalf of Virgin Media as part their gigabit broadband roll-out to 15.5m homes across the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]