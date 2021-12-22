Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 10:43 pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will meet former club Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup next month (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.

Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.

Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year – told Sky Sports: “First of all it’s good for Tottenham to reach a semi-final in this competition.

“You can see the names of the teams that reach this semi-final – Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with us.

“It means that every club wants to try and lift this trophy.”

The Italian added: “I remember in the past when I was in Chelsea this trophy was not secondary. But it was used to play with young players and players that did not start in the XI.

“Now I’m seeing in England that to win a trophy is very difficult and we have to beat important teams.”

Tottenham’s last major trophy came in this competition in 2008 and Spurs lost to Chelsea in the 2015 final.

Liverpool have won the competition a joint-record eight times and will contest their 18th League Cup semi-final.

Two-time winners Arsenal booked their place in the last four by beating Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday.

The two-legged semi-finals will take place in the weeks of January 3 and 10, with the final at Wembley Stadium on February 27.

