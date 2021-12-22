Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Proud Shaun Maloney hails ‘incredible’ Hibs players after claiming debut win

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 11:07 pm
Shaun Maloney was delighted to get off to a winning start (Graham Stuart/PA)
Shaun Maloney expressed his pride in the Hibernian players after getting his managerial reign off to a winning start against Aberdeen.

Defender Ryan Porteous sealed the win, which lifted Hibs to fifth in the Cinch Premiership, with a second-half header in a tight contest.

After only having two days to work with the players following Sunday’s physically and emotionally draining Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic, new Hibs boss Maloney was delighted with his team’s output.

Maloney said: “I’m very proud of the players because they played the way they did after two sessions, showing bravery.

“The second half, the way they defended in the last 15 minutes was incredible, considering what had happened in the final.

“They were incredible, really, when you consider that they put in at Hampden.

“The staff have worked really hard – but the players have been really, really open minded.

“I didn’t really feel pressure. I just felt like it was part of the process.

“I’m really happy, the chairman (Ron Gordon) is delighted.”

The win came just hours after it was confirmed that the three-week winter break would kick in after the Boxing Day fixtures following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Tuesday that outside events would be limited to only 500 spectators.

Maloney added: “We’ll see what the protocols are but generally it kind of makes sense.

“It’s a shame that the Boxing Days games are curtailed to 500. But that’s where we are.

“The fans are so important to the finances.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, meanwhile, was frustrated his team could not maintain their recent good form.

He said: “It’s disappointing. Any time you lose is disappointing.

“We looked like we lacked a bit of energy, which was the biggest disappointment.

“We should have been fresh off the back of three wins.

“The game was really scrappy, with not a huge amount of chances

“I don’t think Hibs really deserved to win but they got the goal from the set piece. Neither team did enough in open play.”

