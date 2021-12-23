Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 9:01 am
Steven Gerrard admits he will have to throw his young players in “at the deep end” (Nick Potts/PA)
Steven Gerrard admits he will have to throw his young players in "at the deep end" (Nick Potts/PA)

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.

Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead.

Gerrard said: “They’ve certainly got my trust and my confidence.

“If I ask any player who has little experience to play, their performance is on me because I’ve put them in at the deep end.

“I’m in a situation where, depending on how it goes in the next two to three days, that we might have to call upon players who are on the fringe, or players from the academy.”

Youngsters Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Caleb Chukwuemeka and Hayden Lindley all featured for Villa in their 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow in August.

Gerrard said he shared the same concern as West Ham counterpart David Moyes, who feels clubs who have given youth a chance could now be inadvertently punished.

West Ham boss David Moyes, pictured, and Steven Gerrard share the same concern over youngsters being classed as first-team players
West Ham boss David Moyes, pictured, and Steven Gerrard share the same concern over youngsters being classed as first-team players (John Walton/PA)

“Now that is not right,” Gerrard said. “But because we played a lot of players in a League Cup game against Barrow, the Premier League class them now as having first-team experience.

“You’re trying to be club that gives kids an opportunity, but during this Covid situation this could backfire and I also heard David Moyes say something similar.

“He gave people an opportunity in a European game to offload some of his first-team players – that could come back to bite him.

“That’s the way it is, but what I can say is I’ve got every confidence, belief and trust that these kids do need an opportunity and if I have to call on them I will do.”

Gerrard said he had no idea how many players would be available and stressed his players and staff were still in a state of flux due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It’s changing every hour,” Gerrard said. “It’s changing on a daily basis. It’s very unpredictable. We’re testing every day.

“I expect the game to go ahead – I hope the game goes ahead. It’s a game we’re very much looking forward to.”

Villa are chasing their fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard, while Chelsea are bidding to get their title challenge back on track after dropping seven points in their last four matches.

“We’ll always prepare for the best team in terms of the opponent and if for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team then we’ll deal with that.

“But what I would say is, they’ve got a world-class squad littered with world-class players, so I’m sure if they’ve got enough to carry the fixture out, we’re going to find the Chelsea team is really strong.”

