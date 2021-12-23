Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jim Goodwin admits Saints face big task to repeat Hoops heroics against Rangers

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 10:49 am
Jim Goodwin looks for another big effort from his St Mirren players (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin will ask his fatigued St Mirren players for another huge effort against Rangers on Boxing Day following their unlikely draw against Celtic.

The Buddies boss had 11 players missing through Covid-19 for the visit of the Hoops on Wednesday night which meant a debut for 17-year-old Kieran Offord and starts for 16-year-old Dylan Reid and 19-year-old Jay Henderson.

Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated the cinch Premiership game almost from start to finish but the home side held out in a tenacious defensive display for a morale-boosting point.

From his Covid casualties Goodwin hopes to have number one goalkeeper Jak Alnwick available for the match against the champions in what will be the last fixture before the rearranged winter break kicks in.

The St Mirren boss said: “I was hoping that they would bring the break forward to last night.

“That would have been the real icing on the cake and I could have enjoyed my Christmas dinner the way I would like to.

“But look, it is going to be a helluva task again to ask the players to go and do the same.

“It is going to be the same squad pretty much.

“We are going to have some serious issues with some players. We seen young Kieran Offord cramping up.

“Dylan Reid hasn’t played a lot recently, Jay Henderson for five months, Greg Kiltie is just back from injury.

“The recommendation from the sports scientist against Celtic was 60 minutes, we had to ask him to get through 90.

“So a few of the boys in there won’t be able to walk for the next couple of days so we are going to have to be very careful with them.”

