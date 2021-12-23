Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR waiting on availability of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 11:13 am
QPR midfielder Ilias Chair is among three Africa Cup of Nations-bound players the club hope to have available on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
QPR midfielder Ilias Chair is among three Africa Cup of Nations-bound players the club hope to have available on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

QPR hope Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay will be available to take on Bournemouth.

The trio are due to fly out before Monday’s Sky Bet Championship clash, but Rangers boss Mark Warburton says talks continue with the football federations of Morocco, Senegal and Sierra Leone about their possible involvement against the Cherries.

The Hoops have not played since a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke on December 5 because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Warburton is waiting to see whether Lyndon Dykes, Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah, Moses Odubajo and Sam McCallum have recovered from injury during the enforced break.

Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura could also play in the Africa Cup of Nations after being named in Zimbabwe’s provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.

The highly-rated Zemura made his first appearance since the end of October at Middlesbrough last weekend after an ankle problem.

Defender Lloyd Kelly also made his first start since November 6 in that 1-0 defeat and is available after suffering no reaction to a quad issue.

Jefferson Lerma is available following a two-match ban as Bournemouth seek to end a six-game winless run.

