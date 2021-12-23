Fleetwood’s Callum Camps fit for Shrewsbury clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fleetwood have Callum Camps available for their home game with Shrewsbury on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old midfielder suffered a fractured skull in their 2-1 loss to Burton in the FA Cup last month but made his return off the bench last week.

Daniel Batty is also available after serving his suspension for the straight red card he received in the 5-1 loss to Accrington earlier this month.

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter continues to recover from injury but will miss out.

Tom Bloxham is missing for Shrewsbury through suspension.

The 18-year-old striker was sent off five minutes before half-time in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham after an altercation with Chris Hussey.

Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and defender Aaron Pierre (knee) both returned from injury off the bench in that game and are in contention to feature this time round.

Steve Cotterill gave his squad a few days off after some players received their second Covid jabs or booster jabs after Saturday’s game.