Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Nicholson appointed Celtic chief executive on permanent basis

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 2:05 pm
Michael Nicholson, left, is following in Peter Lawwell’s footsteps (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Michael Nicholson, left, is following in Peter Lawwell’s footsteps (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

Celtic have gone for continuity in the chief executive’s office by appointing interim incumbent Michael Nicholson on a permanent basis.

Nicholson became the club’s third chief executive of 2021 on September 10 after Dominic McKay departed suddenly following just 10 weeks in the role.

McKay had arrived from the Scottish Rugby Union as the long-serving Peter Lawwell retired, but his departure for “personal reasons” was announced before he returned to the oval-ball game the following month as chairman of European Professional Club Rugby.

Nicholson has been in an acting role ever since and has been planning for the January transfer window with manager Ange Postecoglou and recruitment staff.

The 45-year-old has been with Celtic since 2013, initially arriving as company secretary and head of legal, before being promoted to the role of director of legal and football affairs two years ago.

Nicholson told the club’s official website: “As a Celtic supporter all my life, I will do everything I can to drive the club forward, working at all times in the best interests of Celtic.

“I have been fortunate to be part of this great institution for a number of years and it is a privilege to now hold this new responsibility.

“We have a team of brilliant people who are absolutely committed to Celtic and we will work together to deliver success for the club and our supporters.

“I look forward to working with Ange, the board, our colleagues and supporters in order to advance as a club, proud of our traditions and dedicated to constant improvement.

“The current environment remains uncertain and everyone at the club recognises and sincerely appreciates the ongoing commitment of our supporters.

“Our League Cup victory at the weekend gives us all something to celebrate and we look forward to continuing success for Celtic Football Club.”

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said Nicholson was “well known and highly respected across football domestically and internationally”.

“He has the ability and experience to take Celtic forward positively and achieve great results,” Bankier added.

Another current board member, Chris McKay, will assume the role of chief financial officer.

Bankier said: “The appointments of Michael and Chris bring important continuity.

“They have been close to Ange since his arrival as football manager in the summer, and since then they have supported him brilliantly and will continue to do so as we further develop our football operations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]