Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bury’s Gigg Lane stadium handed £1million lifeline through government grants

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 2:15 pm
Gigg Lane could be revitalised by government investment (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gigg Lane could be revitalised by government investment (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bury’s Gigg Lane stadium has been handed a £1million lifeline through government grants.

Shakers fans now have the chance to save the club’s historic ground, more than two years after Bury were expelled from the English Football League.

Bury Football Club Supporters Society has been awarded the grant, aimed at transforming the stadium into a community asset used by junior and senior football teams, schools and the public.

The government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have combined to generate the grant.

“The collapse of Bury FC is a stain on English football and the result of the game being ripped out of the hands of the supporters and communities who made it what it is by big business and corporate interest,” said Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove.

“I pay enormous tribute to Bury’s supporters, who have shown incredible resolve in their fight to bring their beloved club back to life.

“By helping rescue the historic Gigg Lane stadium we are helping to put power back into their hands and securing a cherished asset for the wider community.”

Bury fell into administration in November 2020, languishing in a state of flux ever since.

A consortium led by supporters group Est 1885 still has a period of exclusivity on buying the club.

The proposed revamp of Gigg Lane will see an indoor adult education facility, with space for events and public meetings, with the Manchester Road Stand redeveloped to hold NHS diagnostic and physiotherapy provision.

“This funding will allow us the opportunity to complete the purchase of Gigg Lane, to bring football back to its historic home after a near three-year hiatus,” said Est 1885’s Math Pickup.

“There are still a few steps left in the process and we hope to provide a further update in the coming days when the legalities have been completed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal