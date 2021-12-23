Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Democracy came through – David Martindale praises winter break decision

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 3:19 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale is happy with the winter break change (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston boss David Martindale believes the “right thing” was done in bringing forward the cinch Premiership break to immediately after the Boxing Day fixtures.

Martindale last week called for Scottish football to speed up the winter shutdown due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Cinch Premiership clubs voted 10-2 to postpone two rounds of fixtures following restrictions on crowd numbers, which were announced by the Scottish Government on Tuesday, and the following day the decision was ratified at a meeting of the Scottish Professional Football League board.

Fixtures from December 29 and January 2-3 have been put back to January 17-18 and February 1-2 respectively.

Ahead of the trip to Motherwell on Boxing Day, where there will be just 500 fans in attendance, Martindale said: “Democracy came through in the end.

“Fair play to the SPFL as well for organising it as quick as they did and you probably have to say Sky played a big part in that as well.

“I thought it might have come down to commercial obligations and Sky have obviously allowed it to happen.

“I do believe we have got to the right decision.

“It is two sets of fixtures and I think throughout the course of the season we will be able to fit them in somewhere.

“Hopefully when we come back the fans will be allowed back into the stadium and that will be a win-win for everybody.”

Martindale revealed his admiration for fourth-placed Motherwell’s clinical finishing ahead of their meeting

He said: I’m looking forward to it. Graham Alexander has done a fantastic job at Motherwell, they have found ways to win games of football.

“I have watched a lot of their games this season and they have a fantastic habit of turning chances into goals.

“They maybe not get a lot of chances in some games but they manage to turn them into goals – two shots on target, two goals, that type of thing.

“So that group of players at Motherwell have learned as a collective to win games of football and that must be very pleasing for Graham. It is going to be a difficult task for us.”

