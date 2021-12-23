Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson insists St Johnstone need to improve defensively

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 3:21 pm
Callum Davidson wants big improvement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson wants big improvement (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged his players to rediscover their defensive solidity against Celtic.

Saints frustrated Celtic for large periods at Hampden little over a month ago and only lost the Premier Sports Cup semi-final to a solitary James Forrest goal after a suspicion of handball against Jota when he brought down a sliced clearance.

Saints had gone to Hampden on the back of a three-match unbeaten run and two consecutive clean sheets.

However, they have now lost six cinch Premiership games on the trot and sit two points adrift at the bottom.

Scoring goals has been a problem – with forwards Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen among four players self-isolating during Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County.

However, it has been the defensive side of the game which has most frustrated Davidson.

Saints’ double cup success was built on their solidity at the back but they have now conceded twice in each of their last three matches and allowed County 20 efforts at goal.

Looking ahead to Celtic’s visit on Boxing Day, Davidson said: “We will try and get back to the way we were when we last played them.

“We are not a team that scores a lot of goals but we also didn’t concede many chances.

“That’s probably the biggest disappointment just now, conceding chances. We allowed Ross County far too many attempts on goal, they got into too many areas too easily.

“It’s something I need to look at, we need to figure out what to do.

“It’s a big game on Boxing Day, the last game before we go into a little bit of a lockdown. We need to play with a positive attitude and a positive mindset.

“We can’t allow too many chances against them. The two goals we conceded were really poor and something we can’t do.”

Having lost skipper Jason Kerr and Northern Ireland international Ali McCann in the final hours of the summer transfer window and with injured midfielders Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon out as well as the isolating players, Davidson is in need of reinforcements.

“There’s a long way to go and the first couple of weeks in January are really big to see if we can bring in players to get better,” he said.

“Performance levels haven’t been good enough and I put myself in that as well.

“We have the Celtic game and hopefully we can get something positive for the fans and everyone to hold on to and then it’s going to be a really busy couple of weeks.”

