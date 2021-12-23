Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Adam Jackson expected to return as Lincoln take on MK Dons

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 4:13 pm
Adam Jackson will be looking to feature against MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Adam Jackson will be looking to feature against MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)

Adam Jackson should be back for Lincoln’s game against MK Dons at the LNER Stadium on Boxing Day.

Jackson was forced off in the 18th minute of the Imps’ 2-0 loss to Crewe and missed their game against Cheltenham but could come back into the fold in time for Sunday.

Liam Bridcutt has started each of Lincoln’s last two games after returning from injury and is looking to feature once again.

Conor McGrandles will be hoping to start against his former club

Max Watters may not be available for NK Dons for the weekend.

The 22-year-old has missed Dons’ last three league games through injury but is hoping to be fit enough for Liam Manning over a busy Christmas period.

Troy Parrott is available once again after serving his suspension.

The Dons will be looking to win for the first time in three league games across all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal