Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hull boss Grant McCann among absentees for Blackburn visit after Covid outbreak

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 4:15 pm
Hull manager Grant McCann has tested positive for Covid (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hull manager Grant McCann has tested positive for Covid (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hull boss Grant McCann will miss the Boxing Day clash with Blackburn after testing positive for Covid-19.

McCann and several other members of staff and players are self-isolating after a series of positive tests within the camp, and assistant head coach Cliff Byrne will take charge of Sunday’s game.

Defender Alfie Jones is closing in on a return after resuming training following a two-month lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Lewie Coyle is close to joining him following ankle surgery, while fellow defender Brandon Fleming is also back on the training pitch, and there are no fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

In-form Blackburn are also keeping a close eye on Covid concerns with “one or two” players having reported symptoms during the build-up to the game.

Rovers were awaiting the results of PCR tests after some players missed training earlier in the week, although they are hopeful that the symptoms were a result of recent vaccination.

Manager Tony Mowbray otherwise has no fresh issues and will hope to welcome midfielder Bradley Dack back from knee ligament damage in the new year.

That would leave only striker Ian Poveda and midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello on the long-term casualty list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]