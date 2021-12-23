Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers hope to have Borna Barisic back for the Premiership clash with St Mirren

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 4:55 pm
Borna Barisic has been unwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Borna Barisic has been unwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers will hope to have defender Borna Barisic back for the cinch Premiership encounter with St Mirren.

The left-back missed last weekend’s win over Dundee United after going off unwell days earlier against St Johnstone.

Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are still missing and Leon Balogun is battling a knock, while long-term absentees Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Boss Jim Goodwin hopes Jak Alnwick can return to the St Mirren squad for the trip to Ibrox.

The Buddies’ number one goalkeeper was one of 11 Saints players unavailable for the goalless draw against Celtic in Paisley on Wednesday night due to Covid-19 issues but is awaiting PCR test results.

The Buddies were already without Eamonn Brophy (hamstring) and Conor McCarthy (ankle).

