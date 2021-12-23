Port Vale without Dan Jones for Salford clash By Press Association December 23, 2021, 5:03 pm Port Vale host Salford on Boxing Day (Isaac Parkin/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Craig Eastmond suspended for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate Ash Hunter returns from suspension for Salford Suspended Dan Jones misses Port Vale’s match against Exeter James Rowberry hails Newport’s fighting spirit