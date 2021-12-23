Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zach Clough set to sit out Carlisle’s Boxing Day home fixture with Rochdale

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 5:05 pm
Zach Clough is unlikely to play a part on Boxing Day (Tim Goode/PA)
Zach Clough is unlikely to play a part on Boxing Day (Tim Goode/PA)

Carlisle’s Zach Clough is unlikely to be available for Rochdale’s visit to Brunton Park on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old has not played for the Blues since their 2-1 FA cup loss to Shrewsbury when he was forced off in the first half.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

The Blues have had a two-week break after last week’s game against Bradford was postponed after a Covid outbreak in the Bantams camp.

Jake Beesley will be looking to continue his fine run of form when Dale travel to Cumbria.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in his last two games, taking his campaign tally to 12 in all competitions.

Jimmy Keohane is missing for Robbie Stockdale with a foot injury.

Rochdale could move into the top half of the table with a victory at the weekend.

