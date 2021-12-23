Zach Clough set to sit out Carlisle’s Boxing Day home fixture with Rochdale By Press Association December 23, 2021, 5:05 pm Zach Clough is unlikely to play a part on Boxing Day (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle’s Zach Clough is unlikely to be available for Rochdale’s visit to Brunton Park on Boxing Day. The 26-year-old has not played for the Blues since their 2-1 FA cup loss to Shrewsbury when he was forced off in the first half. Carlisle boss Keith Millen will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season. The Blues have had a two-week break after last week’s game against Bradford was postponed after a Covid outbreak in the Bantams camp. Jake Beesley will be looking to continue his fine run of form when Dale travel to Cumbria. The 25-year-old has scored four goals in his last two games, taking his campaign tally to 12 in all competitions. Jimmy Keohane is missing for Robbie Stockdale with a foot injury. Rochdale could move into the top half of the table with a victory at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jake Beesley’s brace earns Rochdale victory at Barrow Striker Matt Done set to miss out once more as Rochdale prepare to face Sutton