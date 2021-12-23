Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee Utd boss Tam Courts hit by fresh Covid cases but could welcome back trio

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 5:05 pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts has plenty of absentees to cope with (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United manager Tam Courts has plenty of absentees to cope with (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has fresh cases of Covid-19 to contend with for the home game against Hibernian.

However, Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes could return to the squad after missing last weekend’s defeat to Rangers while self-isolating.

Calum Butcher is suspended, while Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson are among those expected to remain sidelined by injury while Jeando Fuchs is suspended.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is a fitness doubt for the trip to Tannadice.

The Irishman went off injured against Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Hibs are without Kyle Magennis, who remains troubled by a groin problem, while Melker Hallberg and Sean Mackie are still working their way back to fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal