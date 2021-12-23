Stephen Kingsley set to miss Hearts clash with Ross County due to ankle injury By Press Association December 23, 2021, 5:09 pm Stephen Kingsley will miss Sunday’s match against Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is set to miss the clash with Ross County due to the ankle injury he sustained against Dundee last weekend. Josh Ginnelly is available after suspension, while Northern Irish pair Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have both trained and are expected to return to the squad. Beni Baningime is still sidelined along with long-term injury victim Jamie Brandon while Cammy Devlin is suspended. Ross County could still be without Harry Paton. The Canadian midfielder has missed the last two games with a calf knock. Defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Robbie Neilson suggests Hearts closing in on Nathaniel Atkinson deal Malky Mackay urges Ross County to ignore league positions ahead of St Johnstone match Chris Kane and Eetu Vertainen miss out as St Johnstone take on Ross County ANALYSIS: Ross County building foundations for success in 2022