Ross McCrorie back following suspension as Aberdeen play host to Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross McCrorie returns from suspension for Aberdeen’s Boxing Day clash with Dundee.

Skipper Scott Brown is a doubt after missing the midweek defeat by Hibernian through illness.

Calvin Ramsay made a half-time comeback from injury at Easter Road but Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy were still out along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney returns from suspension.

Manager James McPake hopes his fitness issues will ease by Boxing Day with Jordan Marshall potentially returning but Charlie Adam is likely to remain out alongside long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan.

McPake was coy over the situation surrounding Jason Cummings, who played for the youth team on Monday after being ruled out of the defeat by Hearts after being sent home from training 24 hours earlier following a night out.