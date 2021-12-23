Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Carlos Corberan set to stick with winning Huddersfield line-up against Blackpool

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 6:09 pm
Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan could name an unchanged side against Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan could name an unchanged side against Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is unlikely to make any changes for the home game against Blackpool on Boxing Day.

Corberan has no new injury or illness concerns following his side’s 3-2 win at Bristol City last week and is expected to select from an unchanged squad.

But the Terriers have been dealt one blow, with winger Rolando Aarons possibly ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Skipper Jonathan Hogg (knee) and Pipa (groin) are closing in on their returns, but Alex Vallejo (knee) will not return until March.

Blackpool defender Richard Keogh could return to face his former club after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Keogh missed last Saturday’s win against Peterborough but will have served his seven days of isolation and hopes to be in contention.

Defender Luke Garbutt (illness) and midfielder Kevin Stewart (ankle) are still unavailable.

Chris Maxwell (thigh), Matty Virtue (knee) and Grant Ward (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.

