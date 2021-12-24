Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2017: Carlos Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 6:01 am
Carlos Carvalhal departed Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve four years ago (Dave Thompson/PA)
Carlos Carvalhal departed Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve four years ago (Dave Thompson/PA)

Carlos Carvalhal felt the time was right to leave Sheffield Wednesday after his two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough came to an end on this day four years ago.

The Portuguese, who guided the Owls to the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm, left the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent on the back of a seven-game winless run.

His exit came just hours after chairman Dejphon Chansiri released a statement of support for his head coach after fans chanted for his dismissal in the wake of a 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough a day earlier.

Carlos Carvalhal, right, had been backed by Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri
Carlos Carvalhal, right, had been backed by Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Nigel French/PA)

Carvalhal said on Wednesday’s official website: “The chairman and myself talked after the game and we believed this was the correct timing to make this decision.

“Of course, I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season.

“Now is the time to focus on the wonderful experiences I have enjoyed at Sheffield Wednesday and the friends I have made.”

Jos Luhukay, pictured, was named the permanent successor to Carvalhal in January 2018 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jos Luhukay, pictured, was named the permanent successor to Carvalhal in January 2018 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Carvalhal’s exit came as something of a surprise, given how quickly it followed an apparent vote of confidence from Chansiri.

The Thai businessman, who appointed Carvalhal in 2015, added: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Carlos for the time, effort and commitment he has given Sheffield Wednesday over the last two-and-a-half years.

“Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways. I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough. I wish him every success in the future.”

Lee Bullen took charge for the festive period before Jos Luhukay was named the permanent successor to Carvalhal on January 5, 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal