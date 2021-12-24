Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 7:11 am
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergio Dest from Barcelona in January (David Davies/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs may struggle to come up with the £130million required to secure him as part of his release clause, with Chelsea also understood to be monitoring de Ligt.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring
Eddie Nketiah will be free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign side from January 1 (Mike Egerton/PA)

A flurry of success on the pitch has seemingly failed to dim Eddie Nketiah’s desire to leave Arsenal. The striker’s hat-trick against Sunderland on Tuesday launched the Gunners into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, though his contract at the club ends in the summer. The Mail reports the 22-year-old has rebuffed Arsenal’s attempts to sign him to a new deal, with the paper saying West Ham, Crystal Palace or Brighton could snap him up.

Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara is being considered as an option at Manchester United, reports the Mirror. The 23-year-old, who plays for RB Leipzig, is seen as a potential replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hakim Ziyech: Calciomercato reports Chelsea’s 28-year-old Morocco winger is being scouted by AC Milan.

Ousmane Dembele: The 25-year-old France and Barcelona forward’s representatives have been contacted by Newcastle, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eduardo Camavinga: El Nacional says Liverpool are considering a move for Dembele’s fellow France international, 19, who lines up in Real Madrid’s midfield.

