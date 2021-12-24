Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 9:01 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is confident he can keep the club in the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is confident he can keep the club in the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.

The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.

Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford, who have two games in hand.

Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club up, Howe replied: “Yes, absolutely there is. There are enough games, there’s enough talent in the squad.

“But we’re certainly aware also that time is against us and we can’t waste games and opportunities – if opportunities are there we have to take them because every game that we don’t win, it becomes harder and harder to achieve what we need to do.”

Howe finally tasted victory at the fourth time of asking when Newcastle beat Burnley 1-0 at St James Park on December 4 having managed only draws against promoted Brentford and Norwich.

They have since, perhaps predictably, lost to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City with key decisions going against them in the last two games, and face another difficult test when Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United head for Tyneside.

Howe could be forgiven for having been bowed by a tough start to his tenure, but the 44-year-old insists he is enjoying the experience.

He said: “Absolutely, absolutely loving it. The difficult moments and the tough challenges only enhance your determination to make it a success and to come out of the other side.

“It was never going to be easy, it was never going to be plain sailing. I’m fully aware of what football management is like through my experiences in it, so I’m here to get my head down, work hard, work my way through any tough situations for the benefit of this football club.

“I’d want more points, for sure. We came into a very difficult situation, so as I said when I came in, we were under no illusions about the size of the task that we had.

“But overall, I have to say I have been pleased with a lot of aspects of what we’ve delivered, but knowing there’s huge room for improvement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]