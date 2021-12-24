Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank feels Brentford are in good shape despite the recent lack of games

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 9:01 am
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident ahead of his side’s trip to Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank feels his side are in good shape despite their recent lack of activity.

The Bees have not played in the Premier League for a fortnight after matches against Manchester United and Southampton were postponed.

They returned to action in midweek as they faced Chelsea in their Carabao Cup quarter-final and, even though they lost, Frank was pleased enough with how the team looked.

Brentford were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea but Thomas Frank was happy enough with the performance (Nick Potts/PA)

The Dane is now feeling confident ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Brighton.

“I’m very pleased,” said Frank, whose side are 12th in the table after 16 games of their first Premier League campaign.

“I would say, from the Everton game to the Chelsea game, all five performances were very good.

“We were very strong defensively, giving very limited chances away to the opponents and trying to build more on the attacking side. I’m pleased, we’re in a good place and we’d like to carry on.”

Brighton condemned Brentford to their first Premier League defeat when they nicked a 1-0 victory with an injury-time Leandro Trossard goal when the sides last met in September.

Leandro Trossard (second right) scored a late winner for Brighton against Brentford in September (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Frank expects another tight contest at the Amex Stadium this time around.

He said: “It was a totally even game but if there should have been a narrow winner it should have been us.

“They just showed a bit of quality and class in the last minute with Trossard. From our side, especially the first half, I was very pleased.

“It will be two teams that try to get on the ball. The team that shows the quality in the crucial moments will win the game and hopefully that will be us.”

The two sides are currently level on points with Brentford just a place ahead courtesy of a slightly superior goal difference.

Frank said: “I think they have done very well. Graham (Potter) and his staff are doing a job down there. They have developed year on year and this season I think they have been a bit like us, they should have more points.”

