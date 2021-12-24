Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Lewis wants Aberdeen to show Hibernian defeat was ‘just a blip’

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 9:49 am
Joe Lewis hopes Aberdeen can bounce straight back from the midweek defeat at Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Joe Lewis hopes Aberdeen can bounce straight back from the midweek defeat at Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Joe Lewis is looking for Aberdeen to right a wrong when they host Dundee on Boxing Day.

After celebrating three straight wins in the cinch Premiership for the first time this season, the Dons goalkeeper was disappointed by the 1-0 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night in what was Shaun Maloney’s first game as Hibs boss.

Lewis recalls Aberdeen’s trip to Dens Park in October, when they were beaten 2-1 to leave them on 10 games without a victory.

There will be only 500 fans at Pittodrie due to Scottish Government restrictions around Covid, but the 34-year-old former Peterborough keeper is focused on a redeeming victory.

Lewis told REDTV: “We need to make sure we give a better account of ourselves on Sunday.

“The Hibs result was exceptionally disappointing. We didn’t show anywhere near enough of what we have been showing in the last three games.

“We need to move on, we need to make sure we approach the game properly.

“We took a sore one down there the last time we played them, so we need to make sure we put that right and give a good account of ourselves.

“You have to keep it in the back of your mind, you need to play with composure as well. You have to show a reaction from the Hibs game and the last game at Dundee.

“We need to make sure we deliver a performance that is fitting of the magnitude of the game even without supporters there.

“If we turn up and we perform like we know we can, we are confident we will get three points.

“We need to make sure Wednesday was just a blip and one of those games that can happen every now and then and nothing more than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal