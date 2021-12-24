Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Donnelly savouring Motherwell minutes ahead of extended winter break

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:01 am
Liam Donnelly has not long returned from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Liam Donnelly has not long returned from injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Liam Donnelly has not long returned to the Motherwell team after almost a season and a half of injury problems but now finds himself on the cusp of another enforced break.

However, the midfielder is just relieved to be back out on the pitch and will make the most of their Boxing Day clash with Livingston before looking to get going again after the extended winter intermission.

Donnelly suffered a knee injury in Dingwall on the first weekend of last season which ultimately ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

After making his comeback at the start of this season for both Motherwell and Northern Ireland, he suffered a couple of minor injuries which put him back in the treatment room.

But he was back in action against St Johnstone last week, in his first Motherwell start since mid-August, and delivered an assured display in central midfield as Graham Alexander’s team won 2-0 at Fir Park.

The 25-year-old looks set to start against Livingston again, with Callum Slattery suspended and Mark O’Hara and Barry Maguire both absent last weekend.

“It was nice to be back out on the pitch again,” Donnelly said. “I had a few games at the start of the season but I had a few niggles after coming back from the knee injury.

“The knee recovered well and I haven’t had any problems with it, but the long-term effect of being out for a lengthy period can be picking up other smaller niggles.

“None of them were anything serious, just two small things on the back of each other. Hopefully that’s the end of them now and I can get more minutes on the pitch.

“Obviously I would like as many games as I can now to hopefully keep up the performance from the weekend, but we will be ready to come straight back after the break and hopefully hit the ground running again.”

Boxing Day will be a new Fir Park experience for Donnelly with a crowd of just 500 under new government restrictions, although he was involved in some Premier Sports Cup games at the start of the season with reduced capacities.

“I didn’t actually play here with no fans, but I was at all the games,” he said. “Even sitting in the stand with no atmosphere was different.

“I think it’s harder for players to motivate yourself and it’s difficult to get yourself going properly without the noise of the fans.

“It will be strange and something we are not happy with, but hopefully we get them back in as soon as possible.”

