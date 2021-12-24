Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maxwel Cornet in frame to return for Burnley against Everton

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:05 am
Maxwel Cornet could return to action for Burnley on Boxing Day (Martin Rickett/PA)
Maxwel Cornet is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Everton on Boxing Day.

Cornet sustained a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle at the start of the month and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Dale Stephens could also be available. He has yet to appear this season following ankle surgery in the summer, while Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are still out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return from injury but Everton’s options are threadbare after five unnamed players tested positive for Covid-19.

Calvert-Lewin might be thrust into action following toe and thigh problems to bolster the Toffees, who manager Rafael Benitez confirmed have only nine fit senior outfield players and three goalkeepers.

Lucas Digne is available but Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Tom Davies, Salomon Rondon and Cenk Tosun are all injured, so Benitez may have to rely on youngsters to reach the required quota of players.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Stephens, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Delph, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Simms, Gordon, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin.

