Ross Callachan eyeing Hearts scalp as Ross County look to continue improved form

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:23 am
Ross Callachan is in confident mood (PA)
Ross Callachan vowed that in-form Ross County would “have a go” at Hearts when they take on his former club on Boxing Day.

County will travel to Tynecastle buoyed by a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone in Perth on Wednesday.

Callachan scored the winner against another of his former teams as County moved four points clear of the bottom club in the cinch Premiership.

County and Hearts drew 2-2 in an entertaining tussle in Dingwall in September which preceded a run of four consecutive defeats for Malky Mackay’s men.

But they have now only lost twice in two months with the defeats coming against Rangers and Celtic, the latter courtesy of Anthony Ralston’s winner eight minutes into stoppage time.

Callachan said: “I’m looking forward to going to Tynecastle, and on Boxing Day as well.

“Perth is a tough place to go and we showed in the second half what a good team we are.

“We will take confidence from that and why not have a go at Tynecastle?”

Mackay believes the spirit within his squad will give them a chance at any venue.

“I’m delighted with the application and spirit that is sitting in that group of players,” the County manager said.

“That’s two losses in nine, to the Old Firm, and we didn’t let that dent our confidence.

“We came straight into the following game and did well. I’m delighted off the back of a tough run we had a real good win.”

