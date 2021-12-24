Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Hearts to sign Melbourne City wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson in January

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 10:27 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 10:39 am
Nathaniel Atkinson is heading to Tynecastle (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Nathaniel Atkinson will join Hearts from Melbourne City in January on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old right-sided wing-back, an Australian Olympic team-mate of Cammy Devlin, will arrive for an undisclosed fee, subject to visa approval.

Boss Robbie Neilson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that we’ve got Nathaniel on board.

“He’s a really talented player and very highly thought of in Australia, so it’s a bit of a coup to get him.

“He’ll bring energy and ability to the team and the competition for places will raise levels throughout the squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “We’ve put a lot of hard work into making this move happen, so we’re thrilled that it’s on the verge of being completed.

“There are a lot of people to thank but I’d like to especially mention Vince Grella (agent), who has been instrumental in getting this deal done.

“Nathaniel fits the profile we’re looking for; he’s young, talented and hungry to succeed.

“We think he can go on to do great things and I’m sure the fans are really going to enjoy watching him in a Hearts shirt.”

