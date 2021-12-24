Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Norwich have selection worries after coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 12:49 pm
Norwich head coach Dean Smith (right) is again facing up to a depleted squad for the visit of Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith (right) is again facing up to a depleted squad for the visit of Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is again dealing with coronavirus concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The club are waiting on PCR results to determine who will be available, having seen the previous game at West Ham called off because of depleted numbers.

Forward Milot Rashica (groin) is not yet back in contention, while defensive midfielder Mathias Normann is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following pelvic surgery. Captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), defenders Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all still out.

Arsenal are expected to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fifth consecutive match following his recent internal disciplinary action.

The forward has already been stripped of the captaincy and boss Mikel Arteta was non-committal when asked about the availability of the Gabon ace on Wednesday, who is set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also absent for the Gunners while Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Gilmour, Placheta, Dowell, Sorensen, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Byram, Mumba, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Rupp, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal