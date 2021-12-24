Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cristian Romero absent once again as Tottenham report no new injury concerns

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 2:29 pm
Cristian Romero remains absent for Tottenham with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has no new injury concerns ahead of Boxing Day’s visit of Crystal Palace.

Ryan Sessegnon suffered a muscular problem during Spurs’ last Premier League fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday and will miss out again.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) was already sidelined and remains absent, but Tottenham have a clean bill of health otherwise and no new Covid-19 cases.

Crystal Palace will definitely be without James McArthur for the trip across London due to a hamstring injury.

Nathan Ferguson is another not up to speed after close to two years on the sidelines but he has returned to first-team training recently.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira revealed during his pre-match press conference the club had experienced “a couple of cases” this week but did not reveal whether it was players or staff at Selhurst Park who had contracted Covid-19.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

