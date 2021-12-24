Cristian Romero absent once again as Tottenham report no new injury concerns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has no new injury concerns ahead of Boxing Day’s visit of Crystal Palace.

Ryan Sessegnon suffered a muscular problem during Spurs’ last Premier League fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday and will miss out again.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) was already sidelined and remains absent, but Tottenham have a clean bill of health otherwise and no new Covid-19 cases.

Crystal Palace will definitely be without James McArthur for the trip across London due to a hamstring injury.

Nathan Ferguson is another not up to speed after close to two years on the sidelines but he has returned to first-team training recently.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira revealed during his pre-match press conference the club had experienced “a couple of cases” this week but did not reveal whether it was players or staff at Selhurst Park who had contracted Covid-19.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.