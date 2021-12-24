Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marc Bola injury blow for Middlesbrough

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 2:47 pm
Middlesbrough’s Marc Bola is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Marc Bola is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a knee injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Marc Bola is out of Middlesbrough’s festive programme, starting against Nottingham Forest, as he faces up to two months on the sidelines.

The defender is expected to be unavailable for six to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in training.

Manager Chris Wilder otherwise has no fresh selection problems with Lee Peltier and Marcus Browne back in training after positive Covid-19 tests, although the latter continues his quest for full fitness.

However, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi remain on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper is keeping his fingers crossed over Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten.

Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu was forced off before half-time during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hull with a knock and replacement Mighten followed him back down the tunnel 11 minutes after the restart, although Cooper is hopeful that neither injury is significant.

Winger Joe Lolley did not make the squad at the weekend after a training ground knock delayed his return after illness, but will hope to be back in contention, while Tobias Figueiredo, who had also been unwell, was used as a late substitute against the Tigers.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Max Lowe (groin) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) continue to work their way back to fitness.

