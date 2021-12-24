Steven Gerrard short on players as coronavirus takes its toll on Aston Villa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hoping he will have enough players available for the home game against Chelsea to go ahead.

Villa’s scheduled match against Burnley last Saturday was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Midlands club.

Keinan Davis, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey were all unavailable with a variety of problems, but Gerrard confirmed “a couple” of players were back in contention.

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi can return for Chelsea.

The attacking duo were two of the eight Blues players hit by Covid-19 but have now recorded negative tests and are back in training.

Defender Andreas Christensen is also in contention after a back injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Tuanzebe, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Young, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Watkins.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.