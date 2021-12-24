Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous charged by SFA over Christian Ramirez challenge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish Football Association following his challenge on Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old centre-back clashed with Ramirez as they fell to the ground during the cinch Premiership encounter but referee Alan Muir took no action with Porteous subsequently scoring the only goal of the game.

However, the Scotland Under-21 player was issued with a fast-track notice of complaint on Christmas Eve.

Porteous has been charged under disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct, and faces a tribunal hearing on December 30.

On his official Twitter account Ramirez on Thursday posted: “Seems unintentional?” with a series of emojis.