Santa Evra gets dizzy with Rudolph – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.

Football

Patrice Evra was ready for Christmas.

Becks felt festive.

Kyle Walker man marked Frosty.

Virgil Van Dijk returned to training.

Back on track! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4NUkDVruvG — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 24, 2021

Diogo Jota and friends were in the Christmas spirit.

Goalscoring goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was hoping to try his hand up front.

Was looking forward to playing up front 😤🙄 https://t.co/GVoQr95VY5 — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) December 24, 2021

Rubin Kazan and former Hull manager Leonid Slutsky returned with another Christmas performance.

Shooting practice for John Terry.

Family Clay Pigeon Shooting… 💙🎄 pic.twitter.com/gp44Tg3eQd — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 24, 2021

You can take the man out of the Premier League but you can’t take the Premier League out of the man.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love, happiness and of course.. Boxing Day football 🤣⚽️ — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) December 24, 2021

Liverpool old boy Lucas Leiva helped make a fan’s Christmas.

Legend, can’t wait to show him tomorrow that you liked the tweet ❤️🤩 — Mark (@MGibson_1985) December 24, 2021

Cricket

One short!

Stars will start their innings with 5 free runs courtesy of this… #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/lz9tRxNLLB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 24, 2021

Dawid Malan and Stuart Broad ready for the MCG.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was back in action.

Back on deck 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ifS1SELibO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 24, 2021

The Aussies prepared for the Boxing Day Test.

The most wonderful time of the year! 🎄 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mkkYTFz6IA — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 24, 2021

Kevin Pietersen had more advice on how England should bat.

England batters – you’re best form of defence is ATTACK! I’d like you to be bowled out for 150 being caught on boundaries rather than caught at slip defending! Good luck at the MCG where it’s an absolute privilege to play. Victorians are ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!#Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 24, 2021

Rikki Clarke backed Rory Burns.

Trying to take my bias opinion away. But apparently the dukes ball & English conditions suit bowling in the English domestic game. Reports (if true) that Burns who averages just shy of 42 in first class cricket is to be dropped. Why don’t good players get a run & backed for once! — Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) December 24, 2021

India great Harbhajan Singh hung up his boots.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Merry Christmas from the Warners.

Chris Jordan enjoyed his BBL stint.

Tennis

A Merry Christmas from Rod Laver.

Sending everyone our best wishes for the holiday season. Rod and Susan pic.twitter.com/q1lv06Z6Cj — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) December 24, 2021

Darts

Wayne Mardle had work to do.

After nine days away from home, Mrs M thinks it’s ok to ask me to change the bed, Hoover and clean the bathrooms. In no uncertain times I told her who was boss….anyway I have to go, I have to change the bed, hoover and clean the bathrooms. Merry Christmas 😡😉😂 — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 24, 2021

Golf

Lee Westwood was in the swing of things.