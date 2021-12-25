Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 10:03 am
Hugo Lloris has spent the last 10 seasons playing for Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Hugo Lloris has spent the last 10 seasons playing for Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.

The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.

Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris has been one of Spurs' most consistent players this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is our captain, he is a player that played for Tottenham for many years and we are all happy to have him in our team, in the squad and in the dressing room.

“For sure he is a point of reference for the other players and Hugo knows very well what I think about him and what the club thinks about him.

“Now we’ll see but I think Hugo won’t be ever a problem for Tottenham.”

France captain Lloris highlighted his importance to Spurs once more on Wednesday with a string of saves to help them secure a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

It means Tottenham now have a two-legged last-four clash with Chelsea to fit into an already busy schedule in January, which will only increase the demand on the current squad but Conte has not spent much time thinking about the winter transfer window that opens next month.

He said: “Now my focus is to work with the players and to improve the situation. Then for sure we will have a meeting with the club, the sporting director and general director to try to understand if there is the possibility to improve the situation, but now it is good to be focused on the pitch.

“We have an important game against Crystal Palace. Don’t forget Crystal Palace beat us 3-0 (in September) and we have to try to prepare for the game very well because we want to get three points.

“Our focus has to be now on the pitch to overcome this period that is very busy.”

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is not thinking about the January transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)

Conte admitted the recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club, which saw the team forced to postpone three games and subsequently thrown out of the Europa Conference League, had contributed towards a lack of conversations over the January transfer window.

But the Italian insists he will not complain if he has to continue working with the present crop of players.

“No, we didn’t discuss until now and didn’t have time to do this for the problem with Covid but for sure we will have a meeting,” Conte added.

“I am a person I try to exploit the situation I find and at this moment the only way to improve Tottenham’s situation is to work very hard with this squad and improve my players.

“After if we have the possibility to have a meeting and speak, and if there is the possibility for the club to try to improve the team, we do our best but otherwise I will continue to work with the squad to improve my players and try to improve the level of Tottenham.”

Cristian Romero (hamstring) remains absent for Spurs and Ryan Sessegnon is still not fit due to a muscular problem.

