Luton's clash with Bristol City called off due to coronavirus cases By Press Association December 25, 2021, 12:35 pm Updated: December 25, 2021, 5:05 pm Luton's game with Bristol City is off (PA) Luton's Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Boxing Day has been postponed. The game at Kenilworth Road was called off following a number of positive Covid cases in the Hatters' squad. It was the seventh Championship and 21st EFL game on Boxing Day to be called off, while only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead at the weekend.